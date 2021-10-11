Wealthstar Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. FMR LLC grew its position in Nucor by 222.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after acquiring an additional 661,012 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Nucor by 107.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after acquiring an additional 441,247 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Nucor by 182.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,325,000 after acquiring an additional 356,549 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 46.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,141,000 after purchasing an additional 335,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

NYSE:NUE traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.33. The company had a trading volume of 40,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,994. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

