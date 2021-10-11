Wealthstar Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,820 BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $172,000.

Shares of NYSE:MHD traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,673. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

