Wealthstar Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 810 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 810 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 275.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $329.11. 343,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,698,682. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.38. The company has a market cap of $927.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.85.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total transaction of $87,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total transaction of $27,013,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,429,290 shares of company stock worth $875,386,434. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

