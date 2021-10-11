Wealthstar Advisors LLC Makes New $690,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,446,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 913,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,879,000 after purchasing an additional 85,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FHLC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.70. 1,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,596. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $68.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average is $63.65.

