Wealthstar Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,367 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,504,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,398 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 36.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 175,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 46,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 36.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,410,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,166,000 after purchasing an additional 374,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,712,667. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

