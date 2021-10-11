Wealthstar Advisors LLC Takes $10.41 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,000. Texas Instruments comprises about 3.3% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.92. The stock had a trading volume of 34,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $141.33 and a 1-year high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.27.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

