WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. Argus upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $88.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

