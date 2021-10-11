Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) in the last few weeks:

10/4/2021 – Asbury Automotive Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

9/30/2021 – Asbury Automotive Group was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Asbury Automotive Group had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Asbury Automotive Group was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Asbury Automotive Group was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $208.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.96. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $216.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Get Asbury Automotive Group Inc alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.