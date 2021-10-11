Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target to $62.00

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.80.

BCEI opened at $50.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $52.10.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

In other news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,729.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

