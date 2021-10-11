Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $179.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 3M from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.54.

NYSE:MMM opened at $176.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in 3M by 12.7% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in 3M by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 11.0% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in 3M by 3.1% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

