Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,352,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,983 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $423,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $284,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 667,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $1,132,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Shares of WFC opened at $47.93 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $196.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

