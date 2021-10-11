Wells Fargo & Company Raises People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target to $18.00

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.15 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PBCT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

