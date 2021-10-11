Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.89

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.89 and last traded at $62.45, with a volume of 524253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.21.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -112.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.43.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

