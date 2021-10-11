William Blair Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.
Shares of ADMS stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.08. 1,727,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,986. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $368.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $9.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
About Adamas Pharmaceuticals
Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.
