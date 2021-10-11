William Blair Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Shares of ADMS stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.08. 1,727,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,986. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $368.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

