Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.85. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

