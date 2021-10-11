Wolfe Research Upgrades Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.81.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $115.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.60. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.