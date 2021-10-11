Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WTKWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wolters Kluwer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolters Kluwer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $77.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

