Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 694 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 597,793 shares of company stock worth $155,919,565 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.19.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $255.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,421.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.62 and a 12 month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.