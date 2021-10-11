Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “coverage pending” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Workspace Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.73) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 922.50 ($12.05).

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 842.89 ($11.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 898.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 866.36. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 579.50 ($7.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 979 ($12.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31.

In other Workspace Group news, insider Duncan Owen bought 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, for a total transaction of £50,095.60 ($65,450.22).

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

