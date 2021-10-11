Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,478 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,994,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,187,000 after acquiring an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 141.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $424,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.27. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

