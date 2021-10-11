XP Power’s (XPPLF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:XPPLF remained flat at $$77.00 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.96. XP Power has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $77.00.

Get XP Power alerts:

About XP Power

XP Power Ltd. Is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and provision of power supply solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Asia. The company was founded by James Edwards Peters in November 1988 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.