XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 23,654 Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in Titan Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Titan Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 3.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Titan Medical stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.11. Titan Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

