XTX Topco Ltd Invests $26,000 in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 421,908 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Athersys by 23.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Athersys in the second quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,277,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after acquiring an additional 138,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Athersys by 5.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $42,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $30,733.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. Athersys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.03.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

