XTX Topco Ltd Invests $58,000 in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Conformis by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Conformis by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $1.30 on Monday. Conformis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $241.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $56.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CFMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Conformis from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conformis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

