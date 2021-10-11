XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $549.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.