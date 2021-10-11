Yale University Purchases Shares of 55,654 Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. Stitch Fix makes up 1.2% of Yale University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Yale University owned about 0.05% of Stitch Fix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $340,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,133,000 after acquiring an additional 172,531 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,471. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,037 shares of company stock worth $11,409,632. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

