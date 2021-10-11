Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,956 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

YELP opened at $38.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.87 and a beta of 1.87. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $257.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.37 million. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YELP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

