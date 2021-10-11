YFValue (YFV) Price Down 29% This Week

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the US dollar. YFValue has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFValue coin can currently be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00047224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.33 or 0.00217143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00097272 BTC.

YFValue Coin Profile

YFValue (YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

