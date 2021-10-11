Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to report $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. Enerpac Tool Group posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAC. TheStreet lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of EPAC opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 689,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,438,000 after buying an additional 575,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after buying an additional 253,261 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth $6,137,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,084,000 after buying an additional 135,120 shares during the last quarter.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

