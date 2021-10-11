Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.68.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.70. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 619.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

In other news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $224,878.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,679,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.