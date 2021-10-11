Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Post $0.02 EPS

Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.03). TechnipFMC posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690,826 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,371,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,590 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,646,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,499,000 after acquiring an additional 66,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

FTI traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. 101,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,965,954. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

