Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Tecnoglass reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGLS. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,232. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 758,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,108 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 132,739 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,840,000. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.