Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Post $0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. TTM Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.47. 25,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,317. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.39 and a beta of 1.58. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

