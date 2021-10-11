Zacks: Analysts Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.66. Civista Bancshares reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 28.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $25.00 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $378.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 83.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after purchasing an additional 67,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 21.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.