Zacks: Analysts Expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will report sales of $1.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $960,000.00 to $2.13 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year sales of $4.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 million to $5.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $179.83 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $259.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 87,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $1,248,170.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 557,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,725,095 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 435,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EOSE traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $11.43. 283,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,248. The firm has a market cap of $613.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

