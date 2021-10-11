Zacks: Analysts Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Announce $2.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to report $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.15. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 646.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $5.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $23.22. 32,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,566. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.06%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,647.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,050 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,735,000 after buying an additional 1,859,585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 1,589,716 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,359,000. Finally, No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $13,212,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

