Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to post $65.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.36 million and the lowest is $64.30 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $58.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $258.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.90 million to $261.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $336.70 million, with estimates ranging from $331.80 million to $343.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock worth $201,723. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 124.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 17.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 77,431 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 73.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $921.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.02. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

