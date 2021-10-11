Zacks: Brokerages Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Donaldson posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in Donaldson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,812,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 105,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.04. The stock had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.75. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $69.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

