Zacks: Brokerages Expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. Grid Dynamics reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.88 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,727. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.74 and a beta of 0.83. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $112,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,690,563. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,141,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 111,850 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after acquiring an additional 269,529 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 958,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 212,437 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 953,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 45,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after buying an additional 724,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.