Zacks: Brokerages Expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Primis Financial reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 27.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ FRST opened at $15.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.87. Primis Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 424,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

