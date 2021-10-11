Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $434.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report sales of $434.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $441.42 million and the lowest is $424.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,346. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $902.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. The Aaron’s has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $37.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

