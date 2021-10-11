Zacks: Brokerages Expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to Post $0.71 EPS

Analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.70. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSCO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

NYSE VSCO traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $51.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,736. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $636,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,082,000.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.