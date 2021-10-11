Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Yamana Gold reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

NYSE AUY traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 260,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,257,673. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

