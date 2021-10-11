Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EDPFY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $53.92 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.96.

Shares of EDPFY opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average is $55.84.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

