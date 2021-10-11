Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on THRM. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.80.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $87.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average of $76.22. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Gentherm has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $88.99.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentherm will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after purchasing an additional 32,246 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 37.8% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,009,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Gentherm by 5.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,597,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Gentherm by 38.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 150,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

