Zacks Investment Research Lowers Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although Iovance is progressing well with its lead pipeline candidate, lifileucel, a delay in the submission of a BLA with the FDA was a major setback. Non-resolution of the potency assay for lifileucel with the FDA may lead to further delay in the submission of regulatory applications seeking approval. Meanwhile, the company — with no marketed product — does not generate any revenues. It is planning to file a BLA for lifileucel, seeking approval in the melanoma indication in 2022. The approval will be a major boost for the company. Further, data from the company’s ongoing studies have demonstrated encouraging potential of its pipeline candidates across different cancer indications. The stock has underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

IOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $26.42 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

