Zacks Investment Research Lowers Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLL. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.89.

PLL opened at $54.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.84. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The firm has a market cap of $858.04 million, a P/E ratio of -79.51 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $127,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

