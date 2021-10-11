Zacks Investment Research Lowers Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get Replimune Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on REPL. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.13.

REPL stock opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 30.87. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $960,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $408,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,646 shares of company stock worth $4,859,041. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.