Zacks Investment Research Lowers ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.59.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $62.33 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 271.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.70.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 509,111 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $34,818,101.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 247,567 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $15,245,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,942,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,170,672. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $146,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

