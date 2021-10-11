Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Braskem (NYSE:BAK) to Strong-Buy

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Get Braskem alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Braskem in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Braskem stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Braskem has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $26.93.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 811.92%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Braskem will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Braskem by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Braskem by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braskem (BAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.